YORK CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – A 19-year-old woman was fatally shot in York City early Saturday morning.

York City Police say on December 31 at 12:36 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of W. Jackson Street for a reported shooting.

At the scene police found the 19-year-old with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where she passed away.

This is a developing story and abc27 will have more information as it becomes available.