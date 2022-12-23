JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was found dead after a residential fire in Jackson Township on Thursday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The York County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the 500 block of Rockville Road around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 22 for a reported fatality as a result of a structural fire.

A 54-year-old woman was found deceased in her residence there, the coroner’s office said.

Northern York County Regional Police and the Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal are investigating the fire. Police and fire personnel said the fire broke out in the residence around 8:30 p.m., and the woman’s body was found shortly before the coroner was dispatched, according to the coroner’s office.

The woman will be identified after her family is notified, the coroner’s office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.