MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was killed after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office said the 37-year-old woman was reportedly walking with a friend in the area of Arsenal Road eastbound and the I-83 off-ramp when she fell and injured herself. Before she could get back up, the coroner’s office said, she was hit by a tractor-trailer that was exiting the off-ramp.

EMS came to the scene and attempted to revive the woman, but she was pronounced dead at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office said the tractor-trailer driver did not stop at the scene after hitting the woman.

The woman’s identity will be released pending additional family notification.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident, the coroner’s office noted.