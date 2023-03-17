EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A pedestrian was struck by a truck in Ephrata on Friday afternoon, police say.

According to a police report from the Ephrata Police Department, a 33-year-old woman was hit at the intersection of West Main Street and Church Street in Ephrata Borough at 3:03 p.m.

Police say the woman was crossing the road when a pickup truck hit her, pinning and ragging her under the truck for more than 100 feet.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

First responders with the local fire department freed the woman, who was transported to Lancaster General Hospital with “serious injuries.”

Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to call Officer Focht at 717-738-9200 (extension 238).