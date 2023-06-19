HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Police are investigating after a woman was injured on Sunday in a Harrisburg shooting.

Harrisburg Bureau Police Lieutenant Kyle Gausch says a woman arrived at the hospital on Sunday night before 11 p.m. with a gunshot wound that was non-life-threatening.

Lt. Gausch said that they believe the shooting happened in the Hall Manor neighborhood.

Police have not made any arrests and are currently investigating.

Stick with abc27 news as we will continue to update this story as more information is made available.