UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was injured after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash occurred in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County.

According to police, officers were dispatched to The Meadows at Bumble Bee Hollow, a residential development, at around 8:08 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.

When officers arrived, they conducted a crash investigation. The results from the investigation concluded that the woman who was operating the motorcycle tried to take a left turn too wide and struck the curb.

The woman was thrown from the motorcycle and struck her head, causing an injury.

The woman was taken by EMS to PennState Health Holy Spirit Medical Center for further treatment.

Upper Allen Police were assisted on the scene by the Upper Allen Township Fire Department and Penn State Life Lion EMS.