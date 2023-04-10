LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman was killed on Sunday after being struck by a train in Lebanon County.

According to Lebanon Police, officers responded to the 800 block of Scull Street for a reported pedestrian-train accident.

Officers located a woman who had been struck by a Norfolk Southern train and determined her to be deceased.

Police say the preliminary investigation found the woman was standing on the tracks when she was hit in the area of 12th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lebanon Police Department.