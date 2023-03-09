DICKINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman was killed in a one vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Cumberland County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on March 8 at around 11:15 a.m., a vehicle was traveling west on Pine Road approaching N. Dickinson School Road when the driver lost control.

The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on the roadside.

A 36-year-old female passenger was mechanically extricated and flown for treatment before succumbing to her injuries.

State Police did not identify those involved.