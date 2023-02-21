LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman died after an accident at a Lebanon County business last week.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers responded to the Bell & Evans plant on State Route 22 after a woman was struck and run over by a tractor-trailer around 9 p.m. on Feb. 17.

State Police say the 64-year-old Oklahoma woman was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lebanon County Coroner’s office.

The State Police investigation found the woman and the truck driver were not employed by Bell and Evans and were operating for a third-party company.

No Bell & Evans personnel were involved in the accident, according to State Police.

The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation into Kl Harring Transportation, LLC in relation to the accident, according to an OSHA database.

State Police did not identify the driver and say the investigation is ongoing. abc27 has requested comment from both companies.