SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A woman will spend decades in state prison for a deadly Shippensburg shooting in April, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Breanna Black, 34, was sentenced to spend between 30 and 60 years on Friday by Judge Jessica Brewbaker, according to the DA’s Office. She pleaded guilty to criminal homicide – murder of the third degree and person not possessing a firearm.

On April 9, 2023, Beth Schwartz, 48 was shot in the chest by Black after the two got into a verbal altercation over the phone and then in person.

Schwartz was able to call 911 to say she was shot by “Bree” and that she was dying, a news release states. She was rushed to Chambersburg Hospital and then York Hospital but died despite life-saving measures.

The sentencing fell on Schwartz’s birthday. Many family members in attendance spoke about how she was full of life and that her family had been impacted since her death.

“They described Beth as the “fun aunt” who was full of life,” a statement from the DA’s Office reads. “They noted Beth was a fighter who even in her last moments helped achieve justice for herself by calling 911 and giving emergency and law enforcement personnel vital information about the shooting.”

First District Attorney Courtney LaRue prosecuted the case.