ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary during which an elderly resident was possibly sexually assaulted in Adams County.

According to the State Police report, the incident was at a home in Menhallen Township sometime Monday night into Tuesday morning.

A woman in her 70s a man forced his way into her home after she answered the door when she heard knocking, the report states.

At the scene, Troopers found evidence that the woman was possibly sexually assaulted and said she was sent to the hospital for treatment. Troopers say that she wasn’t seriously injured.

There was also evidence that the burglar went through the woman’s belongings.

Residents are reminded to keep doors and windows locked and to be cautious whenever interacting with a stranger at home.

An investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police in Gettysburg at (717)-334-8111.