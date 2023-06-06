YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been charged with attempted homicide after a woman was shot during an attempted carjacking on I-83 in York County following a daylong manhunt that shut down the highway.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on June 5 at 7:15 a.m. State Police were notified of an armed robbery in Springettsbury Township. Troopers were told there was a woman driving a vehicle that was located southbound on I-83S at exit 10.

State Police say during a traffic stop a man exited the vehicle with a fanny pack and ran into a wooded area. The woman was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody while police set up a perimeter.

The man was identified by Troopers as Jajyevoune Lee, who State Police say has multiple felony warrants for violent crimes in Maryland.

The PA State Game Warden, Southern Regional Police, PSP K9s, and the York County Sheriff’s Office K9s assisted in the search.

Around 2:10 p.m. State Police received a report of a person matching Lee’s description walking along Commerce Drive in Springfield Township. State Police responded and Lee fled on foot with a pursuit leading to I-83.

State Police say Lee attempted to carjack a 53-year-old Shrewsbury woman and shot her in the chest. The woman, who was alert and conscious while receiving aid from Troopers, was taken to York Hospital. The incident caused a shutdown of I-83 on Monday afternoon.

Lee was taken into custody and allegedly found with a firearm, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and other illegal substances.

Lee was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, recklessly endangering another person, and firearm, and drug charges.

A preliminary hearing is set for June 20. 2023. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact State Police in York at 717-428-1011.