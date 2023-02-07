LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is looking for a woman who allegedly stole a pocketbook from an elderly woman and then used her credit cards to make over $1,000 in purchases.

According to police, the woman seen in the pictures stole an elderly woman’s pocket book at the HomeGoods store on Fruitville Pike.

  • Images courtesy of the Lancaster Bureau of Police
Credit cards from the pocketbook were allegedly then used to make $1,400 in purchases at two other stores.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 717-735-3301.