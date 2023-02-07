LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is looking for a woman who allegedly stole a pocketbook from an elderly woman and then used her credit cards to make over $1,000 in purchases.

According to police, the woman seen in the pictures stole an elderly woman’s pocket book at the HomeGoods store on Fruitville Pike.

Images courtesy of the Lancaster Bureau of Police

Credit cards from the pocketbook were allegedly then used to make $1,400 in purchases at two other stores.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 717-735-3301.