CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On August 9, a 47-year-old woman, Starla Dawn Boda, was arraigned before Judge Glenn Kenneth Manns in the Franklin County Courthouse in regards to an aggravated assault that happened in early January of 2022.

Boda allegedly struck the victim on the head with a wine bottle causing a serious injury.

Boda previously had a warrant out for her arrest dating back to January 17, 2022. The warrant is no longer valid. Boda’s preliminary hearing is set for August 30.

Boda’s bail has been set at $10,000.