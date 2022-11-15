LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two women are wanted for allegedly stealing hundreds of garments from Victoria’s Secret at the Capital City Mall.

According to Lower Allen Township Police, on August 19 officers were dispatched to the store for a report of two females who allegedly stole hundreds of pairs of underwear. Police say the items were selected by one woman while another acted as a lookout.

Police identified a White Porsche SUV that was driven by the women and additional security video that allegedly showed the women shoplifting at the store a week prior.

Police say the two women allegedly stole 627 items worth $11,015.50 between the two visits.

During the investigation, police say the suspects were identified as Maria Montoya Sanchez and Maria Martinez Garcia of New York.

Courtesy Lower Allen Township Police

Search warrants were issued on November 9 for both Sanchez and Garcia for felony retail theft. Garcia is also facing charges of possessing instruments of crime and driving without a license.