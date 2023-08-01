EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Utility work will continue on Route 23 in East Hempfield Township in Lancaster County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

The work are on Marietta Avenue includes the area between Stony Battery Road (Route 3017) to Centerville Road.

The water line relocation began on Wednesday, July 26 and PennDOT anticipates it will continue from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday for approximately six more weeks.

Courtesy PennDOT

According to PennDOT, the work may require potential land shifts and closure during work hours causing major delays. They recommend that motorists take alternate routes.

The work is part of the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement project, which includes of structure replacement, Superpave overlay, base replacement, roadway widening, milling, guiderail improvements, drainage improvements, pavement markings, ADA improvements, traffic signal improvements, and other miscellaneous construction.