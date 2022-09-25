HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local non-profit is celebrating 25 years of saving lives and changing lives.

The World Surgical Foundation (WSF) was founded in 1997 by Mechanicsburg pediatric surgeon Domingo Alvear and his wife anesthesiologist Vennie Alvear.

In the last 25 years, those volunteers have performed more than 12,000 surgical procedures on patients in the Philippines, Honduras, India, and many more countries.

‘People who can’t afford to have major surgery, especially the neglected cases and difficult cases, we can perform for them for free,” Dr. Alvear said.

The Group held a fundraiser and celebration at the Scottish Rite Theatre in Harrisburg today. ALl proceeds will benefit WSF

abc27’s Kendra Nichols emceed the event.