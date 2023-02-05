NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Police found an undetonated explosive device in New Cumberland Borough during the morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 5.

According to police, officers with the New Cumberland Police Department were dispatched to the 500 block of Brandt Avenue where the device was located. Police state that the device looked to be from the World War II era.

Several residents were displaced for a short period of time until the device was able to be safely removed from the scene.

The Pennsylvania State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section responded to the scene and was able to take the device in for further analysis, police noted.

Police state that the New Cumberland Fire Department helped with traffic control until the scene was cleared.