HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Wormleysburg man has been sentenced for stealing construction materials from the federal courthouse construction site in Harrisburg.

Christopher Gontaryk, 48, received 17 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $10,736.01 in restitution after he was convicted of taking approximately $10,000 worth of construction materials as the courthouse was being built in 2021.

Gontaryk was selling the copper and brass parts to different scrapyards and prosecutors said when he got out on bail he went back to the same construction site and stole some more.