HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice has announced that a Wormleysburg man has been sentenced to 17 months imprisonment, along with a three-year term of supervised release, after being convicted of stealing construction materials from a federal courthouse construction site.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 48-year-old Christopher Gontaryk stole $9,919.61 worth of materials from the Sylvia H. Rambo U.S. Courthouse construction site in Harrisburg back in October 2021. The following day, the attorney general’s office said Gontaryk had sold copper and brass construction materials that he had stolen from the site at a Pottsville-based scrap yard.

The DOJ then says that while on release pending trial for the theft in March 2022, Gontaryk returned to the same location and committed another theft of construction materials worth $816.40. He again sold the materials at a scrapyard, but this time in York.

Gontaryk was sentenced to 15 months of imprisonment for the first offense and two months for the second. He is also ordered to pay $10,736.01 in restitution.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Protective Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ravi Romel Sharma prosecuted the case.