HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – WWE Friday Night Smackdown is returning to the Giant Center in Hershey on September 1 at 7:45 p.m.

Friday Night Smackdown was last at the Giant Center on Feb. 25, 2022, but Monday Night RAW was the most recent televised show to come to Hershey on May 22, 2023.

The event will feature Smackdown superstars such as United States Champion Austin Theory, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, The Usos, AJ Styles, WWE Women’s Champion Asuka, The Brawling Brutes, The Street Profits and many more

Tickets are available here.

For more information visit either the Hershey Entertainment or WWE website.