YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — If you have a telescope that you don’t know how to use or you want to learn more about astronomy, you can thank your lucky stars for this upcoming event.

The York Astronomical Society is hosting a free, public star watch on Saturday, August 12.

The event will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the York Astronomical Society’s Observatory at John Rudy County Park, located at 400 Mundis Race Road in York.

The event will begin with a screened astronomical presentation on current astronomy topics followed by a guided tour of the sky through one of the club’s telescopes.

The event is free to attend and open to the public, but donations are encouraged.

If there is extreme weather on the scheduled date, there may be cancellations or changes to planned activities. Guests can reach out to 717-759-YCAS (9227) for notice of cancellation, visit www.astroyork.com or the society’s Facebook page at York County Astronomical Society (YCAS).