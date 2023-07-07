YORK, Pa (WHTM) — The City of York has announced that it is beginning its search for it’s 2023 Christmas Tree.

The selected tree will be placed on York’s Continental Square for the upcoming holiday season.

Anyone with a spruce tree that is over 30 feet tall that is interested in submitting their tree can reach out to Carol Godfrey at (717) 845-9351 to prove their name, address, and phone number.

The owner will not be charged for cost to remove the tree.

The lighting of the tree is scheduled for Friday, December 1 as part of York’s annual Light Up York celebration.