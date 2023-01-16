YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, Jan. 16, York celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with its first-ever “I Have a Dream” conference.

“I love Martin Luther King Day because we get to represent him,” said a child at the conference.

The “I Have a Dream” conference was formed by the Advantage Program of York’s YMCA, and it represents more than just a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“The way I see it, the kids are our future. When their parents are disinvited to them, so we can have an event where the parents, the adults in the community, and the children of the community can all come together. I think that’s something that will help push that dream forward and help get them to that next step,” said Tavon Parker, CEO of The Advantage Program.

The event covered topics like social etiquette, hygiene, bullying, and social media. But most importantly, the event put families in a better environment.

“It’s essential that we take advantage of those different types of buildings and different types of places because, in all honesty, those are the positive environments that you have to be in in order to produce positivity in your life,” said Parker.

Group discussions, writing activities, and an MLK presentation for kids were also part of the conference.

“I think this was very important for our children today, to learn a little bit about their history and how important Martin Luther King was,” said Tasia Kinard.

The Advantage Program mentors kids in middle school and high school and hopes to put them on the correct path.

For some people, the Advantage Program does more than that. “It teaches us how to become great young men in our community,” said Richard Tyler, a member of The Advantage Program.