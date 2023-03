YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — People in York gathered to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day with good food, drinks, and lots of green.

Patrons at the Wyndridge Farm in Dillsburg, York County enjoyed Irish delicacies like shepherd’s pie, corned beef and cabbage, bangers and mash, and a flag salad, designed to look like the Irish flag.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

Live Irish music and dancers had the entire barn bustling with people.