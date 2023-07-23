YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – It was Christmas in July in York City today.

The third annual Christmas in July for students was held at the Elks Club parking lot.

While enjoying some food, the kids were able to pick out a new backpack for school.

Organizer Jeffrey Crouse says the event continues to grow with the help of volunteers and donations.

Crouse said, “Everyone who walks away here today will walk away with something extra today in their heart, when you do something like this, it goes to the soul and you feel like you’ve done something good.”

Crouse also organizes a Christmas Eve event at Elks Club every year. Crouse says he’s already gathering donations for that event.