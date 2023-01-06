YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York City Police say videos posted on social media led to the discovery of guns and drugs, as well as four arrests.

Police say during the investigation of a New Year’s Eve homicide, officers discovered videos on social media showing reckless shootings in public spaces.

Using the videos, York City’s Violence Intervention Unit conducted four search warrants between Jan. 4 to Jan. 5 that resulted in the arrests of three adults and a juvenile.

While executing the search warrants police say they recovered:

2.5 lbs of marijuana

110 grams of cocaine

19 grams of heroin

59 grams of crack cocaine

3 firearms

One of the firearms recovered was determined to be stolen and a second had an auto sear, a device that could turn any gun into an automatic weapon.

“These law enforcements actions should serve as a reminder to those involved in gun violence that this behavior will not be tolerated,” said York City Police on Friday. “Furthermore, the use of social media to boast about these violent actions is not only grotesque, but also shameful.”

Police did not identify the four people arrested in this investigation.