YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York City Police say a man was arrested after a shooting near a local convenience store.

Police say on March 3 around 11:32 a.m. officers responded to the area of Turkey Hill on W. Market Street for a report of a fight where a gun was displayed.

According to police, multiple callers reported a man brandishing a gun and firing in the direction of a second man.

Police located the suspect in a vehicle on the 300 block of W. Market Street and took him into custody.

Police say the man, who was not identified, was found to be in possession of a concealed black S&W SD40 with an obliterated serial number.

The man did not have a license to carry a concealed firearm and is designated as a person not allowed to possess a firearm. The suspect is now facing firearm and endangerment charges.