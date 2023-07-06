YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York City Police have arrested a man in connection to the December 2022 fatal shooting on S. Belvidere Avenue.

According to police, Stephon Damieen Brown, 22, of New Freedom, was arrested on Thursday, July 6 and charged with homicide for the shooting death of Demetres Lewis.

According to the York County Coroner’s office, Lewis died from multiple gunshot wounds after the shooting during the late evening hours on December 6.

Lewis was declared deceased at 12:33 a.m. on December 7 at the scene and was the 21st homicide in York City that year.

Brown, of New Freedom, is also facing one felony gun charge in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the York City Police Department by emailing Det. Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org or by calling 717-849-2204 (York City Police tip line) or 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219 (York City Police Department).