YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York City Council is considering lifting the cap on how many officers the York City Police Department (YCPD) can hire, but the group will not vote for another couple of weeks.

The current hiring cap for the YCPD, 100 officers, dates back to the 1960s. However, police now deal with an increasing number of violent crimes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

York just experienced one of the deadliest years in the city’s history with 22 homicides in 2022.

York Police say if the hiring cap is lifted, the next challenge will be recruiting new officers.

The York City Council is expected to vote on the department’s hiring cap on March 21.