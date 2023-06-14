YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York City Police Department has announced they are partnering with SPIDR Tech to keep victims of crime and reporting parties informed when they request police services.

SPIDR Tech is a “customer service digital engagement tool” that was founded by former law enforcement officers to help law enforcement agencies leverage their data to improve public perception and increase efficiency by providing excellent customer service.

The technology collects feedback about a caller’s experience with the police department. It does this through the use of mobile-friendly surveys that are made up of questions that can be used to measure community trust.

The department says that crime victims will receive customized updates making sure they are informed of both the initial police contact and also as the investigation progresses. After the police event or investigation, callers should expect a survey link to gather feedback on the person’s experience.

SPIDR Tech’s messaging is also available in Spanish.