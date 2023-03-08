YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York City are currently investigating a homicide after a 19-year-old was found shot.

According to the York City Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of Kelly Drive for a cardiac arrest.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a 19-year-old man who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was deceased. Detectives were notified and are currently investigating the incident.

Police state that this incident appears to be an isolated, targeted act of violence.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219. You can also call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204