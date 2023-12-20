YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York City Police are investigating a possible hate speech incident that occurred last month during a youth hockey game.

Police say they recently learned of an incident that took place at the York Ice Rink on November 18 that potentially involves hate speech and antisemitism.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say they’re working with the York City Human Relations Commission to investigate the incident and review it with the York County District Attorney’s office for possible charges.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact York City Police at 717-849-2204, 717-846-1234, through CrimeWatch, or by emailing abaez@yorkcity.org.