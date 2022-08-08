YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York City Police are investigating multiple suspicious deaths after five people were found in need of medical attention.

On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 6:56 pm, York City Police responded to the 600 block of W. Locust St. for the reports of several unconscious people.

Once officers arrived, they located five people in need of medical attention.

An 48-year-old male was found deceased at the scene and a 37-year-old female died at York Hospital. The three other people were treated at York Hospital.

These deaths are being treated as suspicious in nature and detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to email Det. Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org, or call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204, or call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.