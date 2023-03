Courtesy of the York City Police

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York City Police are asking for help in locating a missing elderly woman.

According to the York City Police Department, police are looking for 81-year-old Aurora Guerrero. Guerrero is wheelchair bound and speaks very little English.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or call 717-849-2204 to reach the York City Police Tip Line.