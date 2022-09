YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say Alejandro Martinez has been found safe after a Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued on Sunday night.

The advisory was issued at 7:57 p.m. and by 8:47 p.m. State Police say Martinez was located.

Prior to being located Martinez had last been seen in the area of W. Mason Ave, York City, York County on Sept. 18 at approximately 3:00 p.m. Police believed he may have been at special risk of harm or injury prior to him being found.