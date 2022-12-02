YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people were arrested in separate incidents after York City Police found firearms during traffic stops.
On November 25 at 10:49 p.m. York City Police stopped a vehicle on the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. and found the driver to be in possession of marijuana, suspected oxycodone, and various drug paraphernalia.
Police also located a black 9mm pistol and arrested the driver for felony drug and gun charges.
Five hours later on November 26, York City Police stopped a vehicle in the area of W. Cottage Place and S. Beaver Street for multiple traffic violations.
The driver, who was wanted, was taken into custody. Officers also located a stolen .40 caliber pistol and a small amount of marijuana. The driver was charged with multiple felony firearm violations, along with corresponding drug and traffic violations.