YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local police department that was facing scrutiny from a “use of force” incident has released an update on whether the officers’ actions were justified.

In a video, York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow said that the officers were justified in using force when they were arresting Anthony Balbi-Reyes on Friday, June 16.

“Upon trying to take the individual into custody, rather than comply, he [Balbi-Reyes] escalated the encounter,” Muldrow said in the video. “Punching the officer in the face and attempting to get away as clearly depicted on the body camera video from the officers.”

A video circulated on social media earlier in June showed officers using “force on a member of the York City community.”

The officer who hit Balbi-Reyes in the face continued to use force until he stopped struggling and was able to be taken into custody, and afterward, no more force was used, Muldrow said.

It had to be decided if the tactic the officer used to take Balbi-Reyes into custody was lawful or not, if the force was necessary, and whether the tactic used was above and beyond resistance and gaining control.

“In this case, we have proof that the individual was combative and had, in fact, started the incident by breaking into the home, attacking the victim and failing to comply when caught by the officers,” Muldrow said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Balbi-Reyes faces felony charges of burglary and aggravated assault as well as misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats, resisting arrest and simple assault.

Balbi-Reyes is out of prison after he posted his bail which was set at $15,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 7.

Muldrow added that the “use of force” incident also made the police department look at the tactic that was used, which has led to them focusing more on training and educating officers on different techniques to get the job done.