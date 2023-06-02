YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are wearing their support for therapy dogs.

K9’s Victory and Bennie are with York City police. They are trained to comfort police and the public during stressful and traumatic situations.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Now, York City police have opened an online apparel store featuring t-shirts and hoodies sporting the York City Police Therapy K9 emblem. Previously, Victory and Bennie visited 6,000 children at various appearances and events, and their schedule is packed.

Money raised from the sales supports the therapy k9 program and the online store is open for the next three weeks. You can visit the store by clicking here.

