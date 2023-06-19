YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York City Police are responding to a video circulating on social media that shows two York City police officers using “force on a member of the York City community” on Friday, June 16, that is now being investigated.

According to York City police, a female witness told officers around 12:15 p.m. on Friday, June 16 that Anthony Balbi-Reyes was allegedly hitting another woman on the 100 block of W. Maple St.

The witness stated that she could hear the attacks occurring at the said residence. The woman then chased Reyes out of the home with a baseball bat.

According to police, a video showed Reyes threatening to kill the assaulted female victim. Police say the victim told officers that Reyes had entered the home through a window and struck her in the head with the pistol before beating and dragging her.

Reyes allegedly took the victim’s phone and glasses before being chased away by the witness.

According to police, the female victim had injuries that were consistent with the events that took place.

When police officers went to the 100 block of W. Jackson St to find and speak to Reyes, police alleged admitted to the officers that he did indeed enter the victim’s home unlawfully and “gripped her up.”

Police say when they attempted to arrest Reyes he resisted, which caused a fight between him and the officers.

While struggling to arrest Reyes, police say Reyes allegedly punched one of the officers in the face which caused an injury to the officer’s right side of his face.

According to police, the officers used force to get Reyes in handcuffs.

Reyes was eventually arrested and is charged with burglary, aggravated assault on a police officer, terroristic threats, simple assault, and resisting arrest.

An internal affairs investigation is underway for the officer’s use of force.