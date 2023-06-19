YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One Midstate city has some new police officers who have some interesting personal stories.

York Mayor Michael Helfrich and York Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow swore in five new officers on Monday. They vary from one another in practically every way imaginable.

Several are York natives, that includes one who is becoming an officer as a career change later in life than the others.

“The new blood, the new life that they’re breathing in, the new energy, that’s going to translate,” Muldrow said. “Every time we add officers, the way we work now to the streets of the city of York, the city gets safer and everybody is made better for it.”

One new, officer who is from Philadelphia, actually was once on the other side of the law. Muldrow said that’s an important perspective to add to the force.