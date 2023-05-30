YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York City Police Department says there is a phone scam involving the spoofing of the department’s phone number.

Spoofing is when fraudsters pretend to be someone or something else to win a person’s trust.

These scammers are impersonating members of the police department and telling citizens that they have missed jury duty.

The department does not handle anything in regard to jury duty. If a resident receives this phone call, the police department recommends that residents hang up and dial 717-846-1234 to make they are speaking to a valid member of the police department.