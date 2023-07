YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Due to forecasted high temperatures, trash collection by Republic Services will begin one hour earlier in York City this week.

The dates affected will be Thursday, July 27, and Friday, July 28.

The change comes to ensure the safety to outdoor workers from heat exposure and the sun.

Republic Services customers are asked to place their items outside for collection after 5 p.m. on the evening prior to trash pick up.