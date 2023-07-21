YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County bridge was named in honor of a local World War Two hero.

The Second Lieutenant John H. Sterner Memorial Bridge, which carries part of Route 30 over Little Conewago Creek, is in Thomasville, Jackson Township.

Sterner fought in the attack on Pearl Harbor, and the Invasion of Normandy, and lost his life in Operation Varsity.

Jeffrey Sterner, nephew of Second Lieutenant Sterner said, “He had the Silver Star, and they didn’t give that out just to everybody. It was something that was above and beyond the call of duty. And I just thought it would be nice if we named a bridge in Jackson Township, where he grew up, after him.”

Sterner was also awarded the Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman’s Badge, and a Normandy Invasion Citation.