YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A local fulfillment center in York County recently announced that it will soon be closing.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry’s WARN notice, the Gamestop Fulfillment Center, located at 20 Leo Lane in York, will soon be closing its doors.

The WARN Notice says that the upcoming closure is going to affect 155 employees.

The Gamestop Fulfilment Center’s closure and layoffs are scheduled to take place between March 15, 2024, through to September 30, 2024.

This announced closure is now the third major series of layoffs to be announced here in the Midstate this month.

abc27 news recently reported on the announced layoff of nearly 300 employees at eight different Newbold Services locations in Pennsylvania. Additionally, a Logistics center in Carlisle, called D.B. Schenker, announced that almost 500 employees would be affected by their upcoming closure.

abc27 news reached out to Gamestop for more information but did not hear back at the time of this publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.