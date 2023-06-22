YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Dover man is facing charges for allegedly uploading videos of himself committing a sex act with an animal and child pornography, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Pennsylvania State Police out of York said that 22-year-old Gavin Kitchen allegedly had uploaded to Twitter multiple videos of child pornography and of him committing sexual acts against an animal.

An investigation began when detectives got a tip from Twitter in January of child pornography videos were being uploaded, troopers said.

A search warrant was served at a home in Warrington Township in February after detectives were able to obtain an IP address. State Police say a downstairs bedroom had a couch with blankets and bedding that matched the photos uploaded online.

Kitchen was determined to be a suspect after detectives talked to the homeowner, according to State Police.

Detectives then made their way to a home in Newberry Township and observed an animal that matched the same one in the videos.

Once detectives made contact with Kitchen and were able to search his phone where State Police say law enforcement found “photos and videos of child pornography and sex acts being committed against animals.”

Kitchen was then taken into custody and arraigned on his charges of dissemination of photographs and film of child sex acts, child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility, sexual intercourse with an animal, and cruelty to animals.

Kitchen was released on June 16 after posting $200,00 bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 17.