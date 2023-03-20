YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Dr. Thomas Burns was appointed as the fifth President of York College of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Burns is a graduate of Dickinson College and a former associate provost for academic administration at Millersville University.

Serving most recently at Belmont University as their provost from 2011-2022, Dr. Burns would report to the president and serve in his absence as the chief executive officer.

The Board of Trustees approved Dr. Burns’ appointment after a national search led by trustees, faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community stakeholders.

“We are thrilled and honored to welcome Dr. Burns to York College,” said Board Chair Laura Wand. “He is an innovator with a deep passion for private higher education. He is committed to student success, the College’s teaching-centric roots, and our strategic focus on experiential learning. Incoming President Burns possesses all the qualities necessary to take York College into its next ambitious era.”

Current President Dr. Pamela Gunter-Smith announced her retirement last June. Dr. Burns will succeed Gunter-Smith on July 1, 2023.

“My wife and I are extremely excited to join York College of Pennsylvania,” said Dr. Burns. “To us, York represents the best of what higher education should be – dedication to both the liberal arts and professional education in an environment where students are encouraged to apply their knowledge to help the community, while developing the skills that prepare them to be the next generation of competitive, flexible, and purpose-driven leaders.”