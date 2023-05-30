YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The president of York College of Pennsylvania is retiring after ten years at the helm.

Doctor Pamela Gunter-Smith announced her decision last year and Doctor Thomas Burns, former provost at Belmont University, will take her place.

On Tuesday night, York College’s Community Engagement Center is now named in Gunter-Smith’s honor, and that is no coincidence.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Prior to her coming, it felt like often there was a divide between the community and the campus. But now we work so closely together. We have students out in the community doing different things. We have the community coming to us. And I think that’s something that makes York College really unique,” said Kristen Gurreri, York College’s senior director of development.

The public is invited to a reception in Gunter-Smith’s honor on Friday, June 2, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Gunter-Smith Center for Community Engagement on East Market Street.