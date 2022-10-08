YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York College of Pennsylvania student was found unresponsive and was pronounced deceased in his residence hall room on Saturday, Oct. 8.

According to a statement from the Dean of Student Development and Life Dr. Riuchard T. Satterlee, student Andrew Ruehicke was found unresponsive in his residence hall room and was later deemed deceased.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Ruehicke was a junior sport management major from New Jersey, as well as a member of the college’s soccer team, according to the college.

The statement went on to say that there is no indication that the circumstances of this event pose a threat to the health and safety of the campus community and that anyone who needs assistance can use the college’s counseling services to address any concerns.

According to Chief Communications Officer Mary Dolheimer, Spring Garden Police and the York County Coroner are involved in the incident

You can read the full statement below from Dr. Satterlee.