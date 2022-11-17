YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A handful of York College students are receiving a unique opportunity for next semester.

Four students majoring in hospitality and tourism management will spend January in Dubai getting real-life experience working abroad in restaurants.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with Your Local Election HQ.

The program was started by a York College alumnus.

“The aspects of living in Dubai where it is very much a different culture from ours is really an exciting prospect for us and for our students,” said Fred Becker, director of hospitality and tourism management at York College.

This marks the first year of the program, but York College hopes to make the program annual.